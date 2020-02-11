KENDALLVILLE — Call the city's new K-9 officer the lord of the drug rings — busting them up, that is.
Frodo, a 20-month-old Springer Spaniel, will be joining the force as the department's second dog trained for narcotics detection and tracking. The new K-9 will be assigned to third shift with Sgt. Justin Beall.
Two weeks ago, Kendallville welcomed a Golden Retriever/Labrador mix, Bobi, as a second-shift dog assigned to Officer Robert Kline. Bobi is also a narcotics and tracking dog.
Like the previous dog, Frodo was born in Poland and located with assistance by the Allen County K-9 training team. Frodo will be purchased from F.M. K-9 in Berrien Center, Michigan, for $4,500.
Like Bobi, Frodo is not trained in aggression — trained to bite suspects — so the initial six-week training with the officer will be shorter and ongoing training will also be easier to maintain.
Police Chief Rob Wiley said Frodo is another excellent sniffing dog and unlike other larger breeds, this dog will have an easier time working in small areas such as inside cars.
As a breed, Springer Spaniels area generally a few inches shorter than retriever breeds and weigh about 20-25 pounds less on average.
“This dog, the qualities of this dog may not look like a traditional police K-9 but this dog, from a tracking and drug detection standpoint, is really an excellent dog,” Wiley said. “He has the really strong ability for scent and his size makes it really easy for him to get into cars. This dog is going to be a lot more capable of doing that.”
Frodo will be paid for out of the police department budget as well as a Drug Free Noble County grant that allowed Kendallville to add its two new K-9s this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.