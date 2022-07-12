KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Economic Development Corporation will host its annual meeting, a light breakfast, on Wednesday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Strand Theatre, South Main Street. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m.
Keynote speakers are Julie Heath, vice president of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems and Morgan Allen, manager of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, from the Indiana Economic development Corporation.
Heath and Allen will address opportunities for further development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Noble County.
Heath relocated to Indiana from Philadelphia in 2018 and served for three years as the executive director of The Speak Easy in Broad Ripple, Indiana’s first collaborative workspace. In late 2021, she became vice president of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems for the IEDC.
Allen has worked at IEDC since 2019 and has risen through the ranks, from Small Business Program Administrator and Program Manager, to now serve as manager of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem.
Register to attend the annual meeting using the link: www.eventbrite.com/e/economic-development-breakfast-tickets or call the Noble County EDC office at 260-636-3800.
