4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Angela M. Fritz, 54, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fritz was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathan S. Handshoe, 32, of the 7900 block of Gilmore Road, Reading, Michigan, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Handshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelbie Hess, 25, of the 3400 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Hess w2as held without bond.
Kenneth D. Strock, 49, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Strock was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.