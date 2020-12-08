ALBION — The saying goes, if you want it done right, do it yourself.
And if you do it yourself, you can do it cheaper.
At least as far as Noble County government is concerned, that’s the hope when it comes to the Noble County Highway Department expanding its vehicle maintenance services to the entire county fleet beginning in January.
A second mechanic has been hired by the highway department, according to Engineer Zack Smith, who updated his department’s plans Monday to the Noble County Council.
“We already have the equipment in place,” Smith said for the changeover, which will involve doing routine maintenance items such as brakes, tires and oil changes.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said she recently invoiced $60 twice for oil changes on the county’s regular fleet of 60-70 vehicles.
She said she expected that cost to be cut in half once the county highway department takes over that service.
“It makes perfect sense,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said doing such work in-house.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said extra tires for the county’s law enforcement vehicles will be stored in the basement at the jail. He said being able to routinely schedule maintenance on his cars will add to their longevity.
“You’re going to see the cars lasting longer,” Weber said.
Because a spare police car will be kept at the highway department garage, an officer getting an oil change won’t miss as much time patrolling while their county-issued car is being serviced.
“That should free up some time for them, so that should be beneficial,” Smith said.
Smith also reported to the council that he expected his Motor Vehicle Highway Fund to remain steady in 2021, despite the coronavirus.
The MVH constitutes a majority of the highway department’s funding, according to Smith, and funds a majority of operations, including all the department’s staffing, materials, winter operations and all overhead items. The only thing the department doesn’t use it for is equipment (dump trucks, heavy construction machinery, etc...) which is purchased from the Local Road and Streets fund.
The MVH Fund gets its revenue from the county’s share of state gasoline taxes. The states collects all of the tax money, then retains approximately 62% of it for its own purposes, then distributes the remaining 38% to counties, towns and cities.
In 2019, Noble County’s highway department collected $3.85 million in this fund.
Smith told the council the revenues dropped when the coronavirus first restricted many activities in Indiana. In the May distribution which involved gas taxes collected in March, the county saw $50,000 less revenue compared to the year prior, Smith said. In June’s distribution, involving taxes collected in April, the loss was more significant at $85,000. In the July disbursement, losses were approximately $60,000, Smith said.
“We saw a decent-sized dip in the spring,” Smith told the council. “Since then, it’s rebounded.”
Weber reported to the council that his department is at full-strength as far as road deputies. Two of the deputies need to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, but the ILEA’s coronavirus policy now gives officers two years on the job to complete the training instead of the previous one year.
He also reported that by housing federal inmates he has returned $333,888 to the county’s general fund in 2020. Housing inmates for the Indiana Department of Correction has brought in another $235,000, Weber reported.
Knafel said there has been a little confusion about how longevity pay is being paid to county employees. The new policy calls for the longevity pay to be split into 26-equal pay periods instead of being given in a lump sum.
The council also recognized Councilman Wayne Targgart, who is retiring after deciding not to run for a third term in November.
Targgart served two complete terms on the Noble County Council and had previously spent four years as a LaGrange County commissioner.
