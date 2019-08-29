KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park and Recreation Department is accepting donations for a long-needed project to upgrade the three tennis courts on Diamond Street near Bixler Lake.
Park Director Jim Pankop said the date the original courts were installed is a mystery but they have existed as long as the lifetime Kendallville resident can remember. He said the first surface was clay, and the clay surface remained for many years.
The courts were last rebuilt in 1975, according to a bronze plaque installed at the entrance to the courts. Then-park superintendent William Hanna supervised the rebuilding with funds from the Olive B. Cole Foundation, revenue sharing from the City of Kendallville and Wayne Township, and the Park & Recreation Department.
Forty-four years later, the need is evident. Grass and weeds are growing through the cracks in the asphalt. The special “gripper” paint is peeling everywhere on the courts and in the walkways between them. Recreation director Dawn McGahen said the courts aren’t used as often as they could be because of their condition.
Pankop said the upgrades will be a total rebuild.
“We need to completely mill off the old asphalt and the grass inside (along the fences) and cover everything with a new base,” he said. The base will be 3 inches of asphalt with a finer top coast of asphalt.
Other upgrades will be new uprights to hold the nets, new windbreak fabric for the fences and door, new black vinyl fencing and new energy-efficient LED lights. Pankop estimates the total budget for the upgrades to be $105,000 to $106,000, depending on the price of asphalt in the coming months.
In a nod to a new, fast-growing sport, pickle ball lines will also be marked on the tennis courts to entice new players.
Pankop said the timeline for the improvements depends on how quickly funds can be raised for the project. He is hoping construction can begin in the spring, but it won’t start until all funds are in hand.
So far, the Olive B. Cole Foundation has given a grant of $25,000 and the Arthur and Josephine Beyer Foundation has given a grant of $6,000, as reported at an August park board meeting.
The Dekko Foundation has awarded a 2-to-1 matching grant, Pankop said. Individuals have contributed more than $1,700 toward the match to date. The department will soon begin its own private fundraising as well.
The city park department has identified the tennis court rebuild as the next big project in its long range plan now that the second phase of the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex project is winding down.
Once the tennis court project is completed, the parks department would then look ahead toward other projects in its long range plan.
