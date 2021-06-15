ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday heard a pitch from Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel regarding a potential city-county project to extend Diamond Lake Road approximately one mile to Townline Road.
“I would like your consideration,” Fisel said. “I know these projects take time.”
Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Zack Smith said the general rule of thumb is that a mile of new road costs approximately $1.2 million.
Fisel did not discuss what kind of financial commitment Ligonier could put into the project, but said she just wanted to see if the commissioners were interested.
Without making any sort of commitment, the commissioners seemed at least keen in getting more details.
“I think it’s very beneficial for the county and Ligonier,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
For Ligonier, extending the road would create an alternate route for heavy truck traffic that currently goes through the city’s downtown. It would also create a new artery that runs along land the city recently annexed.
The new land has been tentatively designated for commercial, light industrial and residential development, Fisel said.
Ligonier would extend water and electric utility services along the new route, using money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
Smith said the county would likely take possession of the road and be responsible for maintenance, but would collect more money into its motor vehicle highway fund because those amounts are based on total number of miles in a county’s inventory.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The Commissioners voted to accept the low-bid submitted by Pulver Asphalt Paving to do its Community Crossing Grant work on the east side of Kendallville. Sections of road will be getting overlay improvements, including parts of C.R. 200N, C.R. 1100E, C.R. 400N and County Line Road.
Pulver’s low bid was $726,475, well below Brook Construction’s bid of $888,348.
There were only two bidders for the projects.
Smith also announced that the part of Community Crossing Grant the county applied for and did not receive in the last awards period, would be submitted again. The county will be seeking the entirety of its $500,000 grant opportunity to do work in the central part of the county.
According to Smith, the grant application process opens in July and will close in August. He said he expects to hear if the county gets the grant in December or January.
• Smith reported on a speed study done on Riley Road, just north of the Kendallville city limits. The average speed in the northbound lanes was 38 mph, with the southbound average 37 mph.
“The majority of traffic is going the correct speed,” Smith said.
There are some vehicles going twice the posted speed limit of 35 in the area, Smith said, and he plans on talking with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department about increased enforcement efforts in the area in an attempt to slow down those exceeding posted limits.
• Noble County Health Nurse Anne Lowe received county support to spend a $100,000 grant which will allow the county to supplement its COVID-19 and other vaccine efforts to under-served groups.
The commissioners also gave the OK for Lowe to allow the county’s health department website to shift to a .gov address rather than the current .com. The state has offered to help counties make the move to a more uniform website.
The .gov address would also provide extra security and would be handicap-accessible.
“It is no cost to the local health department,” Lowe said. “There would never be any cost.”
