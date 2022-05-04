Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kristopher D. King, 37, of the 0600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kendra L. Maillet, 30, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrest at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Maillet was held without bond.
Scott A. Stahlhut, 52, of the 65600 block of Woodbury Drive, Goshen, was booked at 5:20 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Joseph A. Stephen, 31, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 10:20 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
