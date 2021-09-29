ALBION — Without making a formal commitment, the Noble County Commissioners seemed inclined toward at least hearing the St. Joe River Basin Commission’s input regarding a flood resiliency plan.
The river basin commission’s Matt Meerson was on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
Meerson said he wanted to respond to a report placed on Facebook by Dan Lash, who has served as a proxy for Commissioner Anita Hess on the river basin commission when Hess has been unable to attend, as well as what he referred to as “scandalous” coverage of the issue in this newspaper following a commissioners meeting on July 26.
The commissioners took no formal action, but both Commissioners Gary Leatherman and Anita Hess said they would at least like to hear what the St. Joseph River Basin Commission has to say about flooding issues affecting all of Noble County, not just the West Lakes area.
Meerson said he wanted to have a three-meeting session with emergency planners, county officials and economic development officials to discuss the issue.
In past years, the West Lakes chain has experienced extreme flooding events. Then the West Lakes Property Owners Association began work clearing the area of the Elkhart River’s north branch which takes the water downstream from the chain.
The group’s efforts have paid dividends.
West Lakes representative Diann Scott told the commissioners that in the past, for every inch of rain that fell, the West Lakes chain would see a water level increase of seven inches.
This July, six inches of rain fell, but instead of seeing a 42-inch water level increase, the West Lakes chain only saw a 17-inch increase.
In that July 26 meeting, Lash called into question a conclusion written by the river basin commission which said there wasn’t anything that could be done to mitigate flood waters in the West Lakes chain. He said the commission’s view from the outset is that it doesn’t want water flowing uninhibited from the West Lakes chain because that water creates problems further down the watershed — water that residents in that area don’t want.
Lash said mitigation work being done by the West Lakes Association — including clearing trees and removing vegetation — is in fact working, citing how quickly high water receded from a pair of heavy rain events earlier that month.
In a Facebook post, Lash said he was not in favor of Noble County officials working with the St. Joe River Basin Commission on a flood resiliency management plan for Noble County.
In his Facebook posting, Lash said, “Considering the fact that they refuse to acknowledge what the rest of us know does work, I do not recommend that the Noble County Commissioners allow the St. Joe River Basin Commission to assist in Noble County’s developing a flood resiliency plan. From my observations and interactions with this group, they do not represent the best interests of the almost 500 property owners and their spouses which you serve that reside on the West Lakes chain.”
Meerson provided copies of responses to some of Lash’s Facebook posting. Following the above mentioned paragraph, Meerson responded, “I am sorry you feel this way. On the contrary, the long-term welfare of the 500 property owners you reference as well as other homeowners facing flood risks in the watershed is the primary reason for promoting and pursuing flood resilience strategies stated in the report, and it is our hope that the Noble County Commissioners would welcomed the SJRBC’s initiative and take advantage of it to ensure the welfare of their constituents through proven, meaningful, science-based actions.”
In his responses to Lash’s Facebook post which questioned the commission’s report’s finding that questioned the efficacy of working clearing the vegetation downstream from the lakes in the transition, Meerson seemed to acknowledge that clearing the vegetation does work and should be encouraged “so long as it improves the local experience you are having with the rate of lake level drop after floods, and the increase in stages downstream is limited…”
Meerson said the river basin commission would not support simply pushing the excess water problem downstream no more than it would support a plan in LaGrange County which would push excess water downstream into the West Lakes area.
