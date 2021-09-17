Andy Barrand <abarrand@kpcmedia.com>
LAOTTO — A two vehicle crash at S.R. 3 and C.R. 68 Friday afternoon left five people with minor injuries.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Katherine Harrod, 71, of Avilla, driving a 2018 Toyota Prius was traveling north on S.R. 3 when she attempted to turn west onto C.R. 68 striking a 2017 Honda CRV driven by Nathan Spielman, 32, of Fort Wayne.
The CRV was occupied by four passengers two of which were juveniles.
Harrod was able to exit her vehicle under her own power and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.
Spielman and the passengers in his vehicle were also transported to a local hospital.
The sheriff’s department reports that both vehicles were a total loss.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Huntertown Fire Department, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Indiana State Police, Brent’s Towing, Avilla Motorworks Towing.
