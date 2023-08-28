ALBION — What’s in a name?
At the request of the property owner, the Noble County Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the name of a small, 3.5-acre lake in Green Township be changed from Jessie-Ca Lake to Hidden Valley Lake.
On Aug. 14, the commissioners discussed a letter from the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, which is responsible for standardizing geographic names for use by the federal government, which sought a recommendation from the county on the name change. The commissioners tabled a decision until a public hearing could be held.
That hearing was held Monday and no one appeared to object to the name change.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “I’ve never heard of Jessie-Ca Lake.”
Commissioner Anita Hess hadn’t heard of it either.
Since the applications for the name change — Don and Rebecca Boyer — own all of the property around the small lake, Leatherman said he didn’t have any issue with sending a positive recommendation to the BGN.
“It’s your water on your private property,” Leatherman said.
The BGN will have the final determination if the name change is approved.
The lake is located 0.4 miles south of Sand Lake near Merriam.
According to information from the BGN, the lake was first labeled on U.S. Geographic Survey topographic maps in 1965.
In an application to the BGS, the Boyers said they purchased the land around the lake 27 years ago from Jessie A. Clouse (1913-2012). It is believed the current name of the lake came from the previous owner’s name.
The BGS letter stated that the Boyers have called the lake Hidden Valley Lake since they purchased the land. Two years ago, the Boyers “completely remodeled a cottage on the property with the intention of renting it out to folks.” The cottage is called Hidden Valley Cottage.
“It’s a small income for us,” Rebecca Boyer told the commissioners Monday.
The letter said the couple hoped that officially changing the lake’s name would “help vacationers find its location on the internet, as well as maintain the aesthetic of the property.”
There are two other bodies of water in Indiana called Hidden Valley Lake, both more than 100 miles away.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved a contract extension for Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith that will keep him in county employment through Dec. 31, 2028, and includes a large pay hike for 2024.
In a letter to the Noble County Council, Smith asked for a salary increase from $147,200 to $179,168 — well above the 5% recommendation the council passed for county employees.
“I want to be very clear that this is not an expectation or a contractual obligation,” Smith wrote. “The minimum salary per my current contract would be $154,615. With that being said, I believe I would be doing a disservice by not bringing the topic up for discussion.”
The county council discussed the wage increase during last week’s budget hearings. But because Smith’s employment hinged on a contract with the commissioners, the council punted the issue back to them.
The contract sets Smith’s salary for 2024 at the amount he requested. Figures for the remaining years on the contract were not specified. Smith said he would leave that up to the county council through its yearly wage hikes.
Commissioners Gary Timmerman made the motion to approve the contract extension. Hess provided the second. The measure passed 3-0.
“I think we would all be remiss if we didn’t say what a blessing you are to the county,” Hess said.
The contract will go to the county council for its approval.
Since taking the engineer’s job in 2014, Smith has brought in more than $30 million in state and federal grants to Noble County’s road maintenance program. Road ratings have increased significantly and Noble County’s old bridges are being replaced with greater frequency.
During discussions last Wednesday, the council seemed to support the increase, but eventually decided to punt the ball back to the Noble County Commissioners.
