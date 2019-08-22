SHIPSHEWANA — If you’re looking to get a good deal on a new dining room table with chairs while helping out a local charity, check out Friday’s The Farm benefit auction and supper in Shipshewana. The event takes place inside the Antique Building on the grounds of the Shipshewana Auction facility just south of downtown Shipshewana.
The event kicks off with a haystack dinner. That meal starts serving at 4 p.m. and will serve until 8 p.m. The auction gets underway at 5 p.m. and runs until everything is sold.
Hundreds of items were donated to The Farm by local merchants, business people and community members. Up for auction are things like end tables, dinning room furniture, a cherry bedroom suite, an oak bedroom suite, a coffee table and office chairs. Also up for auction are a quilts, round bales of hay, a 1,000 pounds of horse feed, new bicycles, show tools, a gas powered scooter, a new Queen Amish buggy, an 8-foot by 12-foot storage shed, a small sports trailer, a 12-foot V-bottom boat with a trailer, and a 32-foot by 48-foot garage building.
Event organizers also are raffling off six processed beef quarters. Tickets are $50 apiece. That drawing starts at 6 p.m.
The Farm, as it website says, is a faith-based initiative whose mission is to provide a safe, nurturing and restorative place for children in need through animal companionship and other therapeutic methods.
Members of The Farm’s board of directors purchased a 10-acre property just north of LaGrange and constructed a new home to be used as a short-term foster care facility for children whose get caught up in the state’s legal system when their parents are arrested and charged with breaking Indiana law.
In addition to the new foster home, The Farm board members also intend to build a barn on the property to house several animals. Those animals will be used to help children cope with the trauma and stress of being placed in foster care. The Farm also will be used by local law enforcement, child services workers and local mental health care providers to help children in the legal and mental health systems talk about their situations.
All the items up for auction were donated to The Farm to help it start phase two of its building project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.