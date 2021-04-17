LAGRANGE — The town of LaGrange opened bids Thursday afternoon, moving it one step closer to building a new water treatment plant.
The bids ranged from a high of more than $9 million to a low of $6.9 million. Holly Miller, a DLZ project manager assisting the town with the project, took those bids under advisement. Miller will return to LaGrange Monday night to report back to town board members. Based on Miller’s recommendations, the board will award a bid to one contractor to build the new water plant.
LaGrange officials have been talking about building a new town water treatment plant for more than a decade, but the conversation got serious about two and half years ago, said Ray Hoover, the town board president. With a new proposed 30-unit senior apartment complex apparently coming to town, and several other businesses reaching out to LaGrange officials with proposals to housing and new manufacturing plants, Hoover said the town needs to build this new water plant to meet the demand for freshwater.
Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange Town Manager, said the bids came in within the expected range of bids.
Hoover said the town hopes to utilize a state loan program to fund the construction of the new water plant. That plant is expected to be completed and operating by 2023.
LaGrange’s current water plant was built in the 1930s and has been upgraded several times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.