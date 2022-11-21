FORT WAYNE — Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, including Parkview Noble which saw its grade improve from a year ago.
An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital. This national distinction recognizes Parkview’s achievements in protecting patients from harm or error.
This marks the seventh consecutive “A” for Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, and the third consecutive “A” for Parkview Huntington Hospital. Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview DeKalb Hospital improved their grades to “A” from the spring grading period.
Parkview Whitley Hospital received a B grade for the fall period after scoring its first-ever A last year.
Grades were not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade does not assess critical access hospitals due to limitations and exclusions in publicly available data.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“Parkview has developed a culture of safety directed toward achieving zero harm during the delivery of care,” said Dr. Jeff Boord, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “The Hospital Safety Grade reflects the consistent, high-quality care delivered in our hospitals. We are proud of our co-workers and providers for their world-class teamwork and dedication to safety.”
“Parkview Noble Hospital co-workers strive every single day to ensure that we can all be proud of the care we provide by keeping safety and patient well-being at the core of all we do,” said Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital. “Like all Parkview Health hospitals, we are on a ‘journey to zero’ – as in zero patient harm, zero accidents and zero injuries. Being recognized as an “A” hospital by the Leapfrog Group confirms that our continuous improvement efforts are moving us toward our goal to reduce harms to zero. I’m very proud of our hospital team for their focus, consistency and outstanding teamwork.”
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.