LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners recommended Monday that council members consider giving full-time county employees a 5% across-the-board salary increase in the coming year.
The council is preparing to start holding its annual budget hearings, a process where council members look at departmental budgets submitted by each department head. The hearings are the first step in approving the 2022 county budget. Council ultimately
The commissioners also recommend that the council give part-time employees receive a 3% wage hike. Commissioner Kevin Myers, who’s part of the HR committee, made the recommendation.
Last year, council members opted to hold back on the annual 3% raise typically given to county employees and instead offered county employees a 1% wage increase. Council members expressed their concern that the economic repercussions caused by the coronavirus pandemic would harm the county’s economic health. But that expected financial turmoil largely never happened.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a proposal by the sheriff’s department to spend $21,007.50 to swap out the modems and digital antennas in each of the department patrol vehicles.
The commissioners also gave their approval for the parks department to apply for a grant offered by the Dekko Foundation for $75,000 to help cover the costs of building a new pavilion at Delt Church Park.
