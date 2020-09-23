ALBION — The Albion Town Council passed on first reading a conservative budget during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The town’s estimated maximum civil property tax levy rose from $1.033 million in 2020 to $1.077 million for 2021, an increase of 4.17%.
The town’s entire budget estimate, which includes fees, income-based taxes and TIF district revenues not included in the property tax levy, actually fell from $4.26 million for this year to $4.183 million for 2021, a decrease of 1.8%.
“It’s very close to last year’s budget,” Council vice president Don Shultz said.
According to town officials, the budget did not include exact figures for raises — if any — for town employees because those specific discussions had not been held yet.
The council won’t hold a vote on final passage of the budget until its meeting on Oct. 13.
The state allowed an overall 4.2% growth quotient this year.
The growth quotient is a calculation the state uses to help limit total increases in government spending to within reasonable means based on past economic growth. The percentage is figured off a running six-year average of non-farm income, so good economic times allows for bigger growth in government spending.
Right now, the growth quotient calculation has six solid years of strong economic times in it, leading to one of the biggest increases in recent history.
Just five years ago, for the 2016 budget, local governments were restricted to a mere 2.6% increase. Local governments went through several years of dealing with small growth because the budgetary calculation was loaded down with the impacts of the Great Recession, including in 2009 when statewide income actually dropped about 3%.
Wary of the unknown effects of the coronavirus, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby encouraged a fairly static budget from 2020 to 2021.
“We tried to keep things flat this year,” Selby said.
The general fund, from which most town employee salaries are paid, moved from $1.206 million in 2020 to $1.2323 million for 2021, an increase of 2.2%.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting: Town Manager Tena Woenker announced that the town’s application for Community Crossing Grant funds would be turned in Friday, the first day the state is accepting applications.
The town has three projects it would like to receive state assistance on:
• Paving work on East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South 1st Street, with a total projected cost of $748,300;
• Paving and sidewalk work on South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• ADA-compliant intersection at West Highland and North York Street, $95,900.
The state could award all three projects, any combination of them or none of the projects at all.
The total price tag for the three projects is $965,000, with the grant paying $724,125. The town would have to come up with the remaining $241,375 if all of the projects are approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.