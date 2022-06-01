ALBION — A Kendallville woman being investigated as a suspect in a domestic battery, allegedly kneed a police officer in the groin Saturday, leading to an additional charge.
Lindsay J. Kerrigan, 23, of the 2500 block of Cobblestone Lane, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police and booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery on a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered Kerrigan to appear at another hearing at 12:50 p.m. today (Wednesday) in circuit court.
Noble County police were dispatched to the Cobblestone housing addition to investigate a report of a domestic battery which had allegedly occurred Saturday morning.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Kerrigan had allegedly gotten into a verbal altercation with a person who lives in the housing addition. That altercation “turned physical when (Kerrigan) struck (the victim) about the area of the head and neck.”
A Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to the scene saw Kerrigan walking near the intersection of Drake Road and C.R. 600. The deputy activated his emergency lights but Kerrigan allegedly kept walking. Kerrigan eventually stopped to talk to the officer, according to court documents.
As the officer attempted to detain her as part of the domestic battery investigation, she tried to walk away. The officer took control of her arm and began to escort her to his police vehicle. Kerrigan allegedly began pulling away, then allegedly struck the officer with a water bottle and then threw the bottle at the officer, striking him in the right shoulder area.
The affidavit alleges as Kerrigan continued to resist, she kneed the officer in the groin, “causing bodily injury and great discomfort and pain.”
