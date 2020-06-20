LAGRANGE — Food pantries and homeless shelters in LaGrange County may be eligible to a portion of $32,695 set aside by two federal programs and made available for distribution through United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
That organization will now create a local board to oversee the distribution of those funds, to expand the capacity of local food banks and programs that provide shelter for those in need.
The decision to make those funds available to LaGrange County organizations was made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. That organization consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, the National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide.
Once a local board is formed, it will determine how the funds will be dispersed among the emergency food panties and shelter programs run by local service agencies. Under the terms of the grant, those agencies must be private non-profits or units of government; eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds by contacting Mona Livingston with United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties at livingstonm@unitedwayec.org or by calling 574-295-1650 for an application. The deadline for applications is June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.