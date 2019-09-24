Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jacob W. Alt, 20, of the 200 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alt was held on $5,000 bond.
Talisa N. Buttron, 30, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Buttron was held on $3,500 bond.
Trever M. Dunn, 18, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dunn was held on $5,000 bond.
Kirstin D. Gamble, 28, of the 6100 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gamble was held without bond.
Andrew M. Serafini, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Serafini was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher M. Short, 33, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Short was held on $3,500 bond.
Mason L. Stutzman, 25, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Stutzman posted $4,500 bond and was released Thursday.
James A. Watkins Jr., 30, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Watkins was held without bond.
Kenny E. Wesley Jr., 54, of the 500 block of West Hickory Hills Campground, Knox, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Wesley was held on $4,500 bond.
Kayla J. Covey, 28, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of theft (shoplifting), a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Covey was held on $3,500 bond.
Donald E. Davies, 35, of the 5600 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation; and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Davies was held without bond.
Justin J. Easterday, 20, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Easterday was held on $3,500 bond.
Angela K. Mills, 43, of the 200 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Mills was held without bond.
Naing Naing, 48, of the 300 block of West Concord Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Naing was held on $3,500 bond.
Misty D. Nicodemus, 38, of the 9600 block of East Excalibur Place, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Nicodemus was held on $3,500 bond.
Dale Owens Jr., 38, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Owens was held on $3,500 bond.
Thomas A. Penrod, 35, of the 3000 block of North Georgia Street, Kimmell, was booked at 6:15 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Joseph A. Stephen, 28, of the 1500 block of Knollcrest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Stephen was held without bond.
William J. Gantt, 33, of the 6300 block of West Jackson Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Gant was held on $3,500 bond.
Whitney M Hershberger, 23, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Avilla, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hershberger was held on $3,500 bond.
Ronald R. Kline, 51, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Kline was held on $3,500 bond.
Meghan M. Myers, 30, of the 1500 block of South C.R. 900E, Avilla, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Myers was held on $4,500 bond.
Jamie M. Wolfe, 40, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Austin C. Centers, 26, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Centers was held on $4,500 bond.
Kyle L. Hoover, 30, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Hoover was held on $1,000 bond.
Davon M. Page, 22, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of synthetic drug/lookalike substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Page was held on $3,500 bond.
Rachel A. Reed, 35, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 12:5 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Reed was held without bond.
