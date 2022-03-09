KENDALLVILLE — Even more downtown building owners will get a chance to update their facades as the city is offering another $300,000 grant opportunity on top of the $2 million state grant already in process.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission could help at least six additional building owners tag along with the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street program, but possibly more depending on the scope of projects.
Kendallville was one of two communities to receive the $2 million pilot grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which is offering the money for historic facade restoration in the downtown.
When Kendallville opened up the application process to participate in that grant — which provides 85% of the project cost for just a 15% match from the building owner — it got 25 applicants, leading to a situation where there was more work than money to fund it.
The redevelopment commission was approached in recent months asking if it would be willing to maybe utilize some of its funds to add on the program and allow more building owners who get squeezed out of the $2 million program to still take part.
Commission members initially offered verbal support, but on Wednesday starting putting together the particulars on paper.
Commission President Loren Allen opened the discussion, suggesting the board offer up to $300,000 additional dollars for projects but at a 75/25 match.
That's slightly less generous than the PreservINg Main Street, but still a better split than the redevelopment commission's typical facade grants, which are offered at a 50/50 match.
"It would fall back on they would need three estimates, same as our other facade program," Allen said. "It would still have to go through the process like our other facades do."
From his initial suggestion, other commission members joined in to fine tune the parameters of what they'd like to offer.
First, a cap on project price.
While the PreservINg Main Street grant doesn't have a limit for individual projects, in the interest of being able to help multiple buildings, commission members decided they'd need an individual cap.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson chimed in to let board members know that, of the Top 10 buildings first up in the $2 million grant, price ranges on individual projects ranged from about $25,000 on the lowest end to around $350,000 at the highest.
Board member Tara Streb at first suggested a $30,000 cap, which would have allowed up to an additional 10 projects, but Mayor Suzanne Handshoe urged the figure a bit higher.
"I don't think you'll get much done for that," Handshoe said, noting that the goal is to get bigger facade overhauls more than just smaller maintenance. "I'd recommend $50,000."
That number landed with board members, who then fund, at minimum, six projects, maybe more if some of the upgrades are cheaper.
Second, what would the money cover?
The PreservINg Main Street grant is only for permanent fixtures on the facades — bricks, windows, doors, walls, etc. — whereas the city's 50/50 facade program covers all of that stuff plus things like awnings, gutters, roofs and rears of buildings.
Since the RDC's grant is aimed at being a parallel add on to the $2 million grant, board members agreed that the guidelines should remain the same.
"If this is kind of to coincide with the original one, I think they should back to the 50/50 for awnings and things the typical facade grant would cover," board member Joe Sells said.
Third, who is eligible?
While initially the thought was to limit it only to the other of the 25 building owners who had previously applied for the PreservINg Main Street grant, conversation steered to allow any building owner to take part, as some structure in need of upgrades had recently sold or owners who previously balked may now want to buy in.
"I think maybe we open it up to all downtown businesses but give priority to the ones that already applied?" Streb suggested.
Once that was agreed, then came discussion about what geographic area would be eligible.
The PreservINg Main Street grant was only available to buildings within the city's national historic register designation. But the city's TIF districts cover all the way down to Drake Road as well as all of the U.S. 6 corridor.
Although Kendallville's "downtown" also includes some buildings on side streets and behind the Main Street core, commission members opted to stick to only buildings inside the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission's proposed historic district.
That district was finalized by that new historic preservation board a week ago and will be up for presentation during a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday, March 15. Following that town hall, the ordinance establishing the district will go before the Kendallville City Council at its meeting at 7 p.m.
The boundaries of the city's historic district are proposed to cover primarily Main Street, from Rush Street to just north of the railroad tracks in order to capture the former pawn shop location on the west side and vacant lot on the east side. The district also has two bump outs beyond Main Street, one on East William Street to pick up the former Modern Printing building and one on West Mitchell Street to pick up for the old post office building.
Other buildings along Rush, William and Mitchell that don't front Main Street aren't planned to be included.
Buildings in the historic district would, in the future, need to have any plans to make changes to their buildings vetted by the historic preservation commission and get approval before it could seek facade grants or pull building permits.
One final stipulation was that building owners would only be allowed to take part in one grant program or the other. If they are participating and selected for the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, they cant' also get money from the RDC's $300,000 add-on program.
If a building owner was selected as one of the $2 million grant participants but decides to drop out either because the costs are too high or the the scope is more than they want to take one, they could drop into the $300,000 grant, although they'd lose out on the more generous match from the state grant.
To summarize, the program being designed Wednesday looks like this:
• $300,000 total available
• Individual project cap of $50,000
• Match is 25% to receive 75% grant funds
• Limited to the city's proposed historic district, but all buildings owners within that district are eligible so long as they're not already receiving money from the $2 million grant
The redevelopment commission has more than $1 million in the bank right now and is expected to received about another half million from tax draws this year, so it has the funding to cover a new offering, Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie reported.
With the particulars ironed out after a hearty conversation, commission members were satisfied with their results.
"I think it meets the purpose (of the redevelopment commission) and that's what it's for," Sells said. "My thought is, I don't know of a better time we could campaign with something else that can make such a difference."
"I see every time I drive into Kendallville out from Highway 6 and there's a sign that says 'We've changed,'" Allen said. "We're changing. It's ongoing and we've got so much to do yet and we all want to make Kendallville a place to stop, shop, spend time … even live here. And everything we do should reflect that and we're doing that. We're doing our share."
Commission members unanimously approved budgeting the $300,000 for the add-on grant program. When and how building owners can apply wasn't discussed — timing dictates that the RDC is likely to wait until after the $2 million grant roster is finalized, which should happen by May — but then it can start taking names for its own program.
Building owners who are interested can reach out to the commission — Allen will be attending next week's historic preservation district town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall — for more information.
In other business Wednesday, the redevelopment commission:
• Tabled a 50/50 facade grant request from Linda Zabona-Wooster for a roof repair at her new building at 208 S. Main St. due to a large discrepancy in two quotes received. Zabona-Wooster wasn't in attendance to answer questions, so the request was tabled.
• Approved a 50/50 facade grant for Trey Forbes, 125 S. Main St., for a window replacement. Forbes was not at the meeting, either, but the $7,500 window replacement project appeared straightforward and board members OK'd a $3,750 match for the work.
• Tables a decision on a downtown sound system. All Pro Integrated Systems delivered two quotes for a sound system. One was for $32,640 a wired system but with the requirement that speakers be installed on buildings, which commission members disliked. The other was for $50,299.44 for a wireless system that would be mounted to downtown light poles.
Allen noted that city engineer Scott Derby learned that it might be possible to run wire through underground conduit to have a wired system, something that was at first thought not to be possible due to those conduits being maxed out.
Commission members wanted to get a price on a wired system on the light poles and discuss its pros/cons versus the wireless system, so the matter was tabled. Johnson said she will invite an All Pro rep to the next meeting to answer questions.
• Were informed by Handshoe that the city will host a grand opening party at the new pocket park across from City Hall on Saturday, April 30, from 5-7 p.m., with food trucks and live entertainment.
