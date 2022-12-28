ALBION — In what amounts to a roughly $80,000 hotel bill, a Brownsburg man who formerly operated the Holiday Inn Express/Rodeway Inn in Kendallville agreed to pay restitution for failing to remit the innkeeper’s tax to county authorities over a time period encompassing several years.
Ketankumar R. Patel, 39, of the 500 block of Windborough, Brownsburg, agreed to pay the amount stipulated in a plea agreement reached with prosecutors late Tuesday evening and affirmed by Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse on Wednesday.
Patel sold the hotel in March of this year.
The plea deal calls for a one-year sentence, minus 12 days credit for time served, with that time all suspended — as long as Patel pays $80,093 in restitution in full on or before April 3, 2023.
According to Indiana Code 6-9-29-2, “an individual who knowingly fails to collect or remit the innkeeper’s taxes to the state or political subdivision commits a Level 6 felony.”
Hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts, as well as the cabins at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, are required to add a 5% innkeeper’s tax to bills given to customers who use their establishments. The tax collected is required to be sent to the county treasurer’s office on a monthly basis.
The treasurer then passes the money on to the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau per Noble County Ordinance 2007-1.
Patel was arrested at 3:15 p.m. July 12, 2021.
Anaya Hospitality Inc. operated the Rodeway Inn at 1917 Dowling Street at the time of his arrest.
According to court records filed in the case, the company for which Patel has been listed as the incorporator, president and registered agent — Anaya Hospitality Inc. — allegedly failed to pay the innkeeper’s tax from Jan. 1, 2019 through July 1, 2019. The company allegedly owed $9,568.43 in taxes through that time period.
During the investigation, it was determined that Patel had not paid the tax to the county for several years prior, leading to the larger restitution amount.
“In my book this is a serious crime,” Clouse said in addressing Patel. “We have agencies in this county that rely on that money.”
Patel told the court that a renovation of the hotel had hurt his bottom line. And then the pandemic hit, furthering his economic woes.
He was also out of the country when some of the innkeeper taxes were not paid.
“If the restitution is not paid, we will need more than excuses when you appear before me,” Clouse said.
The Innkeeper’s Tax is the main source of income for the CVB, according to its director, Grace Caswell.
“We are relieved there is a resolution,” Caswell said.
During the pandemic, income from the tax fell to the $76,000-$78,000 range, Caswell said. This year, the group will bring in $125,000.
Caswell said the group will use the money, once it arrives, for many purposes, including funding grants to local entities which help the tourism industry in Noble County. Recent grants have been awarded to groups including Kendallville’s Bluegrass Festival and Fairy Fest and Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion.
Caswell said the restitution will allow the CVB to be more generous in its grants.
Caswell said there are no other innkeepers who are behind in their payments to the county at this time.
According to court documents, Indiana State Police Detective Michael Carroll obtained investigative subpoenas for records from the Noble County Treasurer and Anaya Hospitality Inc. in building his case.
In an interview with Carroll, Patel allegedly said the missed payments had happened when Patel was out of the country. Patel told Carroll several times he was prepared to pay the back taxes. To date, he has not done so.
Wednesday’s plea deal also gives the opportunity for Patel to petition the court, after one year, to apply to have the charge dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor. Per the plea agreement, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not object to that drop in charging level — as long as Patel makes resitution and does not get into legal trouble in the interim.
The discretion to lower the felony remains in Clouse’s hands.
Noble County Recorder Candy Myers said Krishna Hotels LLC. had purchased the hotel in Sept. 13, 2016.
Ketankumar Patel was listed as the registered agent for that corporation, which was created on May 15, 2016, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. Krishna Hotels became inactive Nov. 5 of this year.
On March 7, 2022, the hotel was purchased by Lilly Pond LLC in care of Byline Bank. On March 29, Lilly Pond LLC sold the hotel to Rajvi Hospitality LLC.
According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, Rajvi Hospitality LLC was incorporated on March 24, 2022.
The hotel was closed on Wednesday, and did not appear ready to accept guests — at least in the short term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.