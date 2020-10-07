Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Brennan J. Dean, 39, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Dean was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Dean was held on $3,500 bond.
Samuel E. Goble, 42, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Goble was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffany M. Gray, 27, of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kevin R. Slone, 36, of the 300 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held without bond.
Emily R. Somers, 31, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants, one of which was related to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Somers was held without bond.
