LAGRANGE — A 4-year-old boy who apparently died at the hands of an Iowa truck driver suffered a multitude of serious injures, including fractures, facial bruises and abrasions, lacerations, and indications the child sustained blunt force trauma to his head, according to a document filed with the LaGrange County Superior Court by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
In a probable cause document filed with the court, LaGrange County Detective Lieutenant Don Faust said on or about Thursday, Aug. 19, Dylan Diericx, 35, of Eldridge, Iowa, did knowingly commit neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, when he allegedly failed to seek medical attention for a seriously injured child he was caring for. Authorities have not released the name of that child.
The charge is a Level 1 felony, the most serious type of charge behind only murder.
According to the document, Diericx told police the child’s injures were the result of “horse-play” between he and the victim in the cab of Diericx’s semi-tractor. Diericx told authorities he had been the sole caretaker for the 4-year-old since Sunday, Aug. 15. The document said the child is the son of Diericx’s girlfriend, who was not named by police in the document.
Diericx called 911 on Thursday to report an injured child in the cab of his truck, which was parked in the lot at Shipshewana’s Trading Place, 345 Van Buren St. in Shipshewana.
Police arriving on the scene found an unresponsive child with multiple injuries in the truck’s sleeper. The child’s injuries included fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises to both sides of his face and forehead, cuts and blunt force trauma to the back of his head, bruises to his genitalia, an injury to his anus, cuts to his arm, a busted lip, and burns around his mouth and body.
The documents said Diericx told investigators the child had been injured “by accident” at least three times. The child was removed from the truck and airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he later died.
In describing one incident, the document said Diericx allegedly told authorities he "had been throwing the victim onto the bunk bed located in the sleeper of his semi-tractor, which resulted in the victim striking his head on a fixed object.” The child apparently started convulsing and later became unresponsive.
The court documents said hospital staff told police the child’s injuries were not consistent with the explanations given by Diericx.
Police did not say why Diericx was in Shipshewana or why he was placed in charge of the care for the 4-year-old child.
If convicted to a Level 1 felony, Diericx faces a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.
