LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks Department is getting a new truck.
The LaGrange County Commissioners gave their permission to Mike Metz, the parks department superintendent, to purchase a new work truck for the parks department from Shepherd’s Chevrolet in Kendallville for the cost of $32,000. The parks department will bear half the cost of the new vehicle, the commissioners will pay for the other half of the truck using money from the county’s Cum Cap fund.
Metz is replacing a 20-year-old truck owned and operated by the parks department. Metz sought quotes from four dealerships. Shepherd’s quoted him the lowest price of the four.
In other matters, the commissioners heard an update about the new justice services building from the building department’s Jason Boggs. Boggs told the commissioners technicians from Otis Elevator were able to find and replace a damaged circuit board in the computerized system that controls the elevators, a circuit board that failed the morning the elevators were to be inspected by state inspectors.
That failure delayed the anticipated early August opening of the new building by at least two more weeks as the county waits for those state inspectors to return to LaGrange County and complete their inspection of the building’s elevators. The building cannot be opened until that inspection is completed.
The commissioners also gave their approval to a plan for the LaGrange County Superior Court to seek a grant to pay for a new administrative assistant to help with the court’s drug court program. That program allows people who have substance abuse problems to seek help and escape from past habits over the course of a two-year, tightly controlled program in return for having the originally charges that landed in the legal system dropped.
The program is expected to have its first graduates later this month.
The commissioners also gave their approval to the highway department to work with a professional company to help the county find a new highway department engineer. That position has been vacant since February and attempts by the county to find a new engineer have proven fruitless.
The county will work with a group the commissioners called the CT Corporation, to help find the right candidate to fill that position. In return for their help, the commissioners agree to pay CT Corporation 20% of the job’s estimated $68,000 annual salary if they find the person who fills that open position.
