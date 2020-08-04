ROME CITY — In a year when festivals are getting canceled left and right due to COVID-19, Chautauqua Days is a go in Rome City this weekend.
Roberta Stone, Rome City Chamber of Commerce president said the board contemplated canceling the event, but decided to go ahead with it because all of the events are outside.
Stone said festival organizers were hoping the state would be in Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan in time for the festival.
“Still being in 4.5 we had to do some extra planning,” she said.
In preparation for this year’s festival, organizers have spent countless hours planning the festival to keep everyone safe. One of the key changes to this year’s festival was moving everything into larger areas to help with social distancing.
Stone said all volunteers will be wearing masks and there will be hand sanitizer available throughout the festival.
The festival will begin with live entertainment in Lakeside Park from 7-9 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday’s featured event is the annual Chautauqua Days parade at 4 p.m. In an effort to allow for additional social distancing, this year’s parade route has been expanded three blocks. The parade will start on Washington Street and makes its way down Martin Street to Front Street to S.R. 9 to Grant Street ending at Grant Park.
“We are down a few entries, but we are expecting a nice little parade,” Stone said.
The annual duck race and block party is also still ago this year, with the block party being held at Gaff Park. The block party will include a caricature artist, balloon artist and other events for children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs and chips will also be served.
The duck race will be at the dam at 3 p.m. and there will be an ice cream eating contest at 2 p.m. at Gaff Park.
Stone said the block party was moved to the park to also allow for additional social distancing.
The highlight of Sunday will be Sylvan Lake’s boat parade at 1 p.m. Those wishing to watch the parade can do so from Lakeside Park.
State Road 9 will be closed at Northport Road and C.R. 900N for close to an hour during the parade.
Those traveling south from LaGrange County can bypass Rome City using Northport Road to Angling Road or Northport Road to C.R. 150E. For those on the south side of Rome City traveling north, you can take C.R. 850N to 175E or C.R. 900N to Angling Road. Those in town can exit south using Canal Road or North by taking C.R. 1000N to 150E.
