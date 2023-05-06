EMMA — Seniors Isaiah Hostetler, Kamryn Miller, and Emily Stutzman have been named co-valedictorians for Westview Jr./Sr. High School’s Class of 2023, the school district announced.
Hostetler is the son of Marion and Ina Hostetler of Shipshewana. A self-described numbers geek, Hostetler said it will be an honor for him to graduate at the top of his class.
“I’ve spent a lot of doing extra credit classes,” he said.
Hostetler is active in the National Honor Society, Student Council, LIFE, PLUS, Dynamic Singsations, musicals, tennis, and track and field.
He added he never expected to be named a co-valedictorian, and said when the honor was announced, it was a nice surprise.
Hostetler said he plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to study accounting. After college, he wants to return to LaGrange County to start an accounting firm.
Miller is the daughter of Brian and Brooke Miller of LaGrange. She is active in the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Council, Basketball, track and field, Student Athlete Leadership Club, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Dairy Club.
In December Miller was named the 2023 LaGrange County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner. For that, Miller will receive a full-tuition, four-year scholarship and up to $900 per year for books and equipment at the Indiana college or university of her choice. Miller plans to attend Bethel University to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
“I’ve very thankful for this,” she said of being named a school co-valedictorian. “The other two are very deserving, too.”
Stutzman is the daughter of Mike and Kris Stutzman of Shipshewana. She is Vice President of the National Honors Society, Secretary of the National Art Honor Society, member of PLUS, volunteers at EAM with bible school and the after-school program as well as various aid/tutoring experiences.
She called being named a co-valedictorian “really cool” and said it’s an honor to know she’ll be representing her class on stage at graduation Like Hostetler and Miller, Stutzman said her senior year of high school just seemed to fly by.
Stutzman said after she graduates from Westview, she plans to attend Taylor University and study education, intending to be a high school math teacher.
