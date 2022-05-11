KENDALLVILLE — Starter homes are at a premium in northeast Indiana.
But the effort to build more housing is being partly hampered by a lack of licensed land surveyors needed for the kind of development to take place.
Land surveyors establish geographic boundaries for properties and guide developers through municipal regulations which determine how land can be used.
The region only has about a dozen land surveying firms locally, and only three are located in Noble County.
Local surveyors have seen a significant increase in their workloads in the past few years, especially since the housing market boom during the pandemic.
Many local municipalities have struggled to find land surveyors available to do work since cities like Ligonier are beginning to move forward with projects with money from the federal infrastructure bill and American Rescue Plan funds.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said there are so many projects going on in different cities and towns and there’s only a select amount of people in the area to do land surveying.
“More projects are going on than what I’ve seen in my 14 years in office,” she said.
The city has seen four projects delayed because of the lack of surveyors available. One of them is an annexation project the city is trying to move forward, since the city needs a legal description of the property.
Ligonier has heard from some surveyors that they have jobs lined up for the next year and they would have to wait up to a year in order to get a job done.
Fisel said she has heard from others who have said they’re having to wait a couple months or a year to get work done from surveyors.
“We are having holdups in the beginning of projects and we’re trying to move them along and get them accomplished,” she said.
The concern about having to wait longer times to have an available surveyor is it could result in communities losing local businesses who aren’t able to wait. Fisel said it could result in loss of industry, tax revenue and jobs, causing a trickling effect on the entire community.
Local surveyors are seeing their workloads increase at unprecedented levels. Ryan Weber, a licensed land surveyor for Lakewood Surveying in Albion, said he’s never seen such a huge influx of work since he started working in the field.
“The amount of work we’re getting from local contractors building new subdivisions is keeping us busy and is making it harder to take on other work,” he said. “I’ve turned away more jobs in the last year than I’ve turned away in my 13 years in the profession.”
Weber works with about three local municipalities.
One of the reasons the region is suffering from a lack of licensed surveyors can be tied back to the 2008 recession. He said during that time, the housing market crashed and surveyors were able to keep up with the workload, but the market dropped beneath them.
Many land surveying firms in result laid off staff members and others quit the profession.
“This led to new people needing training and created a learning curve all over again,” he said.
In the state of Indiana, the amount of experience needed to become a licensed land surveyor varies by level of education, according to the Indiana Society of Professional Land Surveyors.
For people with an associate’s degree, the state requires they have six years of experience working under a licensed surveyor. Having a bachelor’s degree in a board-approved surveying program requires four years of work experience and having a master’s degree only requires three years, so the higher level of education a person has, the less years of work experience they need to take the exam and obtain a license.
He said in order to take the exam, a person also needs three licensed surveyors to sign off on them taking it to show that they’ve worked under an actual surveyor and have a broad set of opinions about their performance.
The state Society of Professional Land Surveyors also has a list on its website about which colleges and universities offer land surveying curriculums approved by the state Board of Registration for Professional Surveyors.
Indiana only has one university that offers a land surveying program which is Vincennes University. Purdue University no longer offers its program and most land surveying programs are offered in out-of-state schools.
The state requires people take courses in subjects like mathematics, physics and geology, along with surveying classes like property surveying, boundary law and subdivision planning and design.
Another reason Weber believes there is a lack of surveyors is due to the pay. The average salary of a land surveyor in the United States is $61,314 per year, according to Indeed.com. The average pay for a surveyor in Indiana is $58,190, about 5% below the national average.
He said the surveying industry hasn’t been able to meet the pay increases other fields like manufacturing and engineering have been able to do.
“It’s hard to hire a person with no experience for $20-30 per hour instead of $15 per hour,” he said. “Many of these machine shops and manufacturing plants are starting them at higher pay.”
Much of the workload for local surveyors is often happening in other counties in the state. He said having the increased workload makes it difficult to schedule jobs for people, pick up side work and many of them get pushed to the back burner.
He points to the small amount of staff which doesn’t have the ability to keep up with the workload.
“Our main concern is there aren’t many new surveyors entering the profession,” he said. “More surveyors are leaving or retiring than new people getting licensed.”
He said the average age of a licensed surveyor in the state is about 58 years old, with most of them now closer to retirement age, and not many people who could replace them.
Weber is 43 years old and is considered to be in the youngest 10% of surveyors statewide when it comes to age.
With only one college in the Indiana offering a land surveying program, many students have to go to schools in states like Michigan and Ohio to get their degree and network with people.
“Once they complete their degrees, they’re more likely to go to the bigger cities for job opportunities because that’s where the money is,” he said. “The only thing that would bring them back here is family.”
The hardest part of getting people interested in land surveying is finding people who are skilled at math and science, often being the top students at local high schools.
He said many of those students aren’t interested in this and prefer to do manufacturing or engineering, which typically pays more.
“We’re looking for problem solvers. Not every job is the same and often turns into a scavenger hunt,” he said. “It’s going to take some assertiveness to fill the voids in our profession.”
The land surveying profession has not made many efforts to get children interested in the career. Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton, who also is a land surveyor on top of his county duties working on drainage, said the profession has to do better getting into schools and talking to people about the different opportunities in surveying.
“We have to go into junior high schools and do math activities with kids and get them excited about surveying,” he said. “We also have to provide better educational opportunities and increase the pay.”
He started as a surveyor in the 1970s and said the number of people in surveying programs today are a fraction of what it was when he was in college at Purdue University.
Before becoming the county surveyor, Sexton had his own private firm he ran with an additional surveyor and engineer working for him. He said back when he had his firm, they never had enough people to take on the workload.
He said currently, there is a lot of money in the economy right now with new houses being built locally and its taking surveyors about four to six months to complete a job.
“These real estate developers don’t have time to wait,” he said.
Starting your own surveying firm comes at a heavy price. Sexton had to purchase all the electronic equipment himself needed to do the job and paid more than $100,000 for them.
He said even his office at the county level is backlogged with jobs as well and don’t have enough staff to take it all on.
“I currently have two deputies who work for me and do lots of field work. I’m blessed to have them,” he said. “There’s more work that needs to be done, it gets frustrating. We need minor repair contractors, and don’t have any enough people to get those jobs done.”
Over at Hand to the Plow Surveying in Topeka, Scott Zeigler, who runs the firm and is a former Noble County Surveyor, said he currently has about 140 jobs scheduled for the remainder of the year with some having to wait until August to get a job done.
He said he’s never seen anything like this before in his career as a surveyor.
“We’re seeing a lot more housing development happening than in the past,” Zeigler said. “One thing is that we are often our own worst enemy. We need to charge fair prices for our services and stop undercharging for our knowledge and expertise.”
He previously charged $850 for doing a housing subdivision and between $1,200-$1,500 for lake projects. He’s now charging $1,200 for subdivisions and $1,500 or more for larger projects.
He said he can’t stay in business by only charging $800-$900 for a job and believes surveyors should be making just as much as engineers.
“We both have degrees and there’s a dramatic difference in price for the county engineer compared to the county surveyor,” he said.
Having to navigate through government regulations is another hurdle surveyors often have to deal with. They often have to spend time meeting with local plan commissions and other local officials getting information about the different processes and procedures and often takes time to complete.
In order to attract more people into the profession, Zeigler said they have to promote their field more and don’t do so as much as other professions.
“It’s a great profession. It’s very rewarding and allows me to have flexibility and get outside into the field,” he said.
