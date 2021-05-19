KENDALLVILLE — Longevity and keeping those employees with the most experience was the topic of discussion at Tuesday night’s Kendallville Common Council meeting.
To open the meeting the board and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe recognized Jim Pankop, who recently retired as park director after 36 years with the city.
“Thank you, thank you for all of your service,” Handshoe said after presenting Pankop with a token of appreciation. “You have taken our parks in different directions. You have seen a lot of changes. I appreciate everything you have done.”
Pankop started with the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department in 1985 as a facilities manager and has served as park director for the past 10 years.
During his time as park director Phase II of the Kendallville Sports Complex was completed adding another pinwheel of ball diamonds, restrooms, a pavilion, a mobile stage and paved parking lot to the facility. The project was about $2.8 million, and received Regional Cities funding.
Other projects took a sanitary sewer to the east side of Bixler Lake Park and campground, and playground equipment was replaced at three sites. The fishing channel was dredged, the youth center was updated and the tennis courts got a facelift last year.
Pankop said none of this would be possible without the staff he worked along side including Tom Jansen.
“It has been fun, it has been a great place to work,” Pankop said. “This is a great community.”
Pankop shared his recognition with family and friends who were in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Following the recognition the talk turned to longevity pay for the city’s full time employees.
An ordinance was introduced in first reading, which not only provided longevity bonuses for all full time employees, but also provided bonuses for full time police officers, firefighters and dispatchers.
After it was read in title only councilman Jim Dazey proposed an amendment to not cap the longevity pay at 30 years. Councilman Regan Ford took it one step further saying he would like to see all full time employees to receive longevity bonuses that mirror the police, fire and dispatch employees.
Ford said although he supports the police, fire and dispatchers he is also concerned about recognizing the other employees who have been with the city for an extended number of years.
“My gut is telling me we should do it more for them too if we are going to do this,” he said.
The ordinance was brought forth to clear up accounting issues as it was already approved during the budget process last fall. The bonus structure was brought to the city originally by former Police Chief Rob Wiley and supported by current chief Lance Waters.
Dazey said the bonuses were meant to entice police officers and firefighters to stay with the department. It is those employees with several years experience that are beneficial in training new police officers and firefighters.
All full time employees who have completed one full year of employment is currently entitled to receive $100 longevity bonus for each full year of service up to 30 years, not to exceed $3,000, payable after the employee’s anniversary date.
All full time police officers and firefighters who have completed 21 full years of employment shall be entitled to receive a $5,000 longevity bonus in addition to the already established bonus. Full time dispatchers who have completed 21 full years of employment shall be entitled to receive $2,500 additional longevity bonus. The bonuses will be paid after the employees anniversary date.
The ordinance will be read in full during its second reading at the June 1 common council meeting and will include the amendments to the ordinance.
The only other piece of business was the approval of a tax abatement for Salty Holdings LLC who recently purchased a vacant building in the city’s industrial park at 2720 Marion Dr. The location was most recently occupied by ITW Tomco. It’s one of the smaller buildings in the industrial park, with about 25,000 square feet of space.
Salty Holdings LLC is the business entity of Step Saver Inc. water treatment professionals. The company’s primary business is bulk salt deliveries to large corporate customers for water softeners. Unlike other water treatment companies like the local Culligan dealer, Step Saver’s focus is commercial grade, dealing in bulk salt distributed off a truck instead of bagged deliveries.
The company is planning to retain 14 jobs — those jobs currently exist in the company but will be new to Kendallville as the company relocates — but also plans to add 10 new positions with an average salary of about $55,000 per year.
The council approved the tax abatement for five years on the assessed value of the building. The first year the company will receive a 100% deduction, second 80%, third 60%, fourth 40% and fifth 20%. The properties assessed value is $699,300.
