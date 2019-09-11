Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Yvonne R. Handshoe, 27, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Handshoe was held on a warrant charging a probation violation. Handshoe was held without bond.
Joseph L. Sibert, 42, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Sunday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Sibert was held on $4,500 bond.
James A. Spencer, 58, of the 9500 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Spencer was held without bond.
Antonio A. Brown, 24, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Brown was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Graf was held without bond.
Desiree N. Jacobs, 33, of the 400 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession/use of a legend drug or precursors, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $4,500 bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 47, of the 400 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jones was held without bond.
Brent A. Kline, 48, of the 1000 block of Montevista Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Kline was held on $1,500 bond.
