Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Kayla N. Barroquillo, 27, of the 7400 block of Tipperary Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barroquillo was held on $2,500 bond.
Cade M. Bean, 21, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Point, Rome City, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bean was held without bond.
Andrew L. Gallegos, 26, of the 1800 block of Bayer Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gallegos was held on $1,100 cash bond.
Masyn M. Krieger, 21, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Krieger was held without bond.
Nathaniel K. Floyd, 28, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Floyd was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Floyd was held without bond.
Amanda G. Fulk, 40, of the 10000 block of South C.R. 350W, South Whitley, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Fulk was held without bond.
Clinton Campbell, 28, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arreste4d at 3:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Campbell was held without bond.
Patricia J. Grime, 23, of the 4800 block of Fiesta Street, Las Vegas, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Grime was held without bond.
Taylor O. Luna, 24, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Luna was held on $10,000 bond.
Jerry T. Middleton Jr., 28, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Middleton was held without bond.
Jose Salazar Jr., 41, of the 1300 block of Oakwood Lane, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Salazar was held without bond.
