INDIANAPOLIS — Five East Noble School Corp. buildings have been recognized as Purple Star schools for their support of military service members, veterans and military families.
The East Noble schools were among 60 schools around the state, but the only schools in the four-county area to receive the designation.
The Indiana Purple Star school designation from the Indiana Department of Education honors schools that have displayed a significant commitment to service members, veterans, and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
East Noble High School, East Noble Middle School, Rome City Elementary School, North Side Elementary School and Avilla Elementary School were the five East Noble buildings to receive the designation.
“As a proud military parent, I know firsthand the honor and respect our nation’s military deserves,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I want to thank Indiana schools for their commitment to honoring and highlighting military service members. I am happy to award the inaugural Purple Star designation to a group of very deserving schools.”
In its first year, schools had to meet specific requirements to receive the Purple Star School Designation. These include, assigning a point of contact for military families, passing a resolution supporting military students and families, guaranteeing interviews for service members and their immediate family who meet the minimum job qualifications, and more.
In total, 60 schools in Indiana received the inaugural designation.
