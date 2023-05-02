ALBION — The Noble County Council Monday approved a pair of requests which will allow for an expansion of services at the Noble County Health Department.
The council voted unanimously to approve a $2,500 annual salary bump for a health department worker who is getting certified as a lead risk inspector. The council also approved a shift from a part-time school liaison position to full-time.
The health department will be paying for the salary increase and the additional cost of having an additional full-time employee from its own funds, not from the county general fund which provides the salaries for most county employees.
In January, new legislation took effect which lowered the accepted level of lead in children from 10 micrograms per deciliter to 5 micrograms. The legislation also required that health providers — including health departments and family physicans — offer the testing.
The testing is done with a finger prick blood sample. It is free at the health department.
Testing is recommended not required, with the exception of children who are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.
If a child tests 5 or higher, they will be enrolled in case management, and their families will be encouraged to allow health department staff to do a home risk assessment, which includes discussing potentially lead objects and surfaces and identifying educational, nutritional and developmental support services that may be available to the child.
In the year or so Lowe had been health nurse prior to Jan. 1, her department had not had to perform any home inspections. Since Jan. 1 when the allowable level dropped from 10 to 5, the lead case manager for her department has performed 4-5 inspections, Lowe told the council.
“We anticipate that will continue to increase,” Lowe said.
The county has been working with a certified lead inspector which has to travel from the Anderson area, Lowe said. Having someone in-house that is certified will be more convenient.
Once that person does become certified, the $2,500 salary increase will take effect.
Lowe said the additional money will come from a lead grant from the Indiana Department of Health for the first two years. From then on, the health department will pay the difference from its Local Health Maintenance and Trust Fund Grant funds. The current balance between the two funds si $416,929.71, Lowe told the council.
Lowe said the majority of excess lead levels coming from paint.
In 1979, paint companies stopped producing paint containing lead.
Lowe said approximately two-thirds of all Noble County homes were built before 1979.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health and cause well-documented adverse effects, such as:
• damage to the brain and nervous system;
• slowed growth and development;
• learning and behavior problems and underperformance in schools;
• lower IQ and decreased ability to pay attention; and
• hearing and speech problems.
School liaison position
The health department had created a part-time school liaison position with the council’s approval last summer. It was funded by the IDOH Crisis Co-Ag Grant.
The liaison position offers support for local school nurses, assisting in such programs as hearing and vision screening and communicable disease outbreak planning. Another vital function has been providing shot clinics.
School nurses are required to make sure all students are up to date on their shots. But they are not authorized to give vaccines. That’s where the school liaison position comes into play. That nurse can come and give the required shots once a group of them can be scheduled.
Working only part-time last year, the school liaison put on 50 shot clinics in Noble County public and private schools.
“It’s to supplement school health services, not replace school nurses,” Lowe said.
The full-time position will also help cover additional duties by the governor’s new health orders which take effect in 2024.
