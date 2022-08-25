KENDALLVILLE — In a brief meeting Wednesday night, the East Noble School Board:
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Marya Arnold, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Becky Essig, dean of students at Rome City Elementary; Ethan Hood, robotics coach at North Side Elementary; Corie Jones, assistant girls basketball coach at ENHS; Trina Leffers, sponsor for national honor society at Avilla Elementary.
Reassignments: Jordyn Tribolet, from fourth-grade teacher at North Side to instructional/technology coach at North Side; Barbara Garcia from an instructional assistnant at North Side to fourth-grade teacher at North Side.
New hires: Autumn Huff, instructional assistant at North Side; Shannon Heininger, food service assistant at ENHS; Destiny Taggart, food service assistant at ENHS; Vicki Haines, second-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Jerry Campbell, full-time custodian at ENHS; Kelli Whitney, student council co-advisor at Wayne Center; Lynnae Lamb, student council co-advisor at Wayne Center; Mark Foster, assistant band director at ENHS; Suzette White, theater box office at ENHS; Sarah Buttgen, robotics coach at North Side.
• Heard public comment from two speakers.
Bret Carpenter spoke about a survey he claimed sent by East Noble that allowed respondents to voluntarily fill in their pronouns, alleging the school was participating in a "woke agenda" and encouraging transgenderism.
Longtime English teacher Charlie Barber thanked the board for their support of the Advanced Placement Teacher Investment Program through Notre Dame University. East Noble has seen its enrollment in Advance Placement classes increase in recent years and has seen passing scores on the test increase.
