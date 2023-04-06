6 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Cory E. Coffelt, 37, of the 5500 block of South S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Coffelt was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin C. Conley, 27, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony. Conley was held without bond.
Richard L. Dean, 52, of the 11500 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Dean posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Diana G. Hernandez, 25, of the 3000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Kyle D. Samuels, 32, of the 200 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Samuels posted $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Megan R. Timbrook, 35, of the 2500 block of Abbey Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
