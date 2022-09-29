ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday gave a little help to the organization that helps spur economic development in the county.
The Commissioners voted 3-0 to budget $12,500 this year and $25,000 next year. The money will be used to pay the dues for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
The regional partnership provides invaluable leads, marketing and grant possibilities for member counts, according to Noble County Economic Development Executive Director Gary Gatman.
Gatman said the county has reaped the benefits of more than $2 million in grants over the last 3-4 years.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The proclamation was requested by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman asked Prosecutor Jim Mowery about the frequency of such cases.
“I think they’re very steady — unfortunately,” Mowery said.
The number of reported cases fell during the worst of the COVID outbreak, but Mowery said he believed it was because people were stuck at home and neighbors and friends didn’t see others to report the crimes or encourage the victim to do something.
Statistics cited by Mowery said approximately one-in-four women will be victimized by domestic violence in their liftime.
The commissioners gave the prosecutor’s office permission to decorate the Noble County Courthouse Square with purple ribbons and to hold a special candelight vigil.
The vigil has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 and will be held in the courtyard area of the new Noble County Annex building located just west of the courthouse.
• The commissioners signed another proclamation designating Oct. 24 as World Polio Day.
The request for that proclamation came from Joy LeCount of the Albion Rotary Club.
In 1979 polio no longer had a routine spread in the United States and was declared eradicated, according to information provided by LeCount.
LeCount said Rotary International made the eradication of polio worldwide a mission of the philanthropic group in 1985.
Cases of polio remain rare.
This summer, someone in New York state was diagnosed with polio.
Rotary International wants to see 400 million children throughout the world vaccinated.
There are two types of vaccines. The U.S. and many other countries use injections which contain an inactivated version of the virus. Other countries use injections which contain a weakened live virus. In rare instances, the weakened virus can mutate into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks.
The wild polio virus remain endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Rotary International is raising $50 million to help fight polio this year. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is offering an additional $100 million if that goal is reached.
