LAGRANGE — Fred Pfenniger, MD, an emergency room physician, has been named a Guardian Angel at Parkview LaGrange Hospital by grateful patient Georgetta Gunthrop and her daughter, Sherri Johnston.
“Over the years, we have been frequent visitors to the Parkview LaGrange Emergency Department with my Mother, Georgetta Gunthrop,” Johnston said. “She has always had amazing and caring nurses and doctors. On a recent visit, we met Dr. Fred. He is such an incredible ER doctor. His patience and kindness with my mother were amazing. He gave her world-class care with a smile. We are so thankful for Dr. Fred. He is a true Guardian Angel. Our LaGrange community is so very lucky to have Parkview LaGrange.”
For this recognition, Parkview LaGrange Hospital President Jordi Disler, said, “This recognition of Dr. Fred is great way to show him how much we appreciate his service of our community. Dr. Fred works diligently to help all of our patients and he is always willing to take the time necessary to individualize care to each patient.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by the Parkview LaGrange Foundation director Rose Fritzenger at a ceremony honoring Pfenniger.
“It is a tremendous honor to recognize you today, Dr. Fred, for your excellent service to our patients. On behalf of Parkview and the many people you have served over the years, we congratulate you on being recognized as a Guardian Angel. We appreciate that you share your spirit of healing with our community here at Parkview,” she said.
The Guardian Angel program offers patients and their family with a way of saying a special thank you to a physician, nurse or other clinician who has made a meaningful difference in their hospital stay by making a donation in their name. The program is managed by the Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
For additional information about the Guardian Angel program and other giving opportunities at the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, contact Fritzinger at 463-9004 or email her at rose.fritzinger@parkview.com.
