ALBION — The Noble County Public Library board approved a resolution to renew its commitment to the Indiana Library Consortium to reduce costs for internet services at the system’s three branches.
Library director Sandy Petrie said internet services could cost as much as $50,000 per year but the consortium membership reduces that cost to just $5,000 per year. The service is especially important to libraries in rural areas, which provide internet service to patrons who may not have service in their homes.
In unfinished business, board members approved several policy changes and revisions.
A “bad debt” policy establishes the procedure to be used when the library can’t collect payments for lost materials. Noble County Public Library is a “fine free” system, meaning overdue fines have been eliminated for patrons. Petrie said the only “debt” for patrons is charges for lost materials.
The policy says the library will annually write off any patron lost materials debt in a rolling three-year cycle, if the debt was incurred before the three-year cycle; was incurred on an account that has been inactive for the previous three calendar years, and has not incurred new debt in the previous three calendar years.
The board approved a policy detailing the library’s operational procedure to temporarily close, reduce hours or limit services in case of a public health emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If an emergency is declared, employees will continue to be paid for scheduled work hours up to two pay periods, and will be expected to work if possible on site or remotely. Petrie and the board of trustees will prepare an action plan that addresses delivery of service, a phased reopning, security and maintenance, maintaining the library’s website and social media information during the emergency, and communications to the board, patrons and staff.
The board approved Petrie’s request to maintain the current hours and services at all three branches for the rest of 2020. Petrie said keeping the current business hours would give stability for patrons who use the library, and allow the staff to manage the library in the event of staff members who must quarantine.
The library’s hours are:
NCPL Cromwell: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, closed; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
NCPL Albion: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
NCPL Avilla: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, closed.
Petrie also asked for the board’s guidance to develop a policy for background checks for all employees older than 18, which will be required by law on Jan. 1, 2021. Petrie said libraries may choose to have the Indiana State Police conduct the background checks or may use a third party. A national background check is also available but costs more that the state check, she said. The board agreed the state-level checks would be sufficient.
