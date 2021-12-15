HOWE — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting another COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic his week, starting today and operating through Saturday, in the gym at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School.
The clinic will be open from noon until 8 p.m. each day.
No appointment is needed, but the state suggests patients can save time by registering and making an appointment by visiting OurShot.in.gov.
The clinic will have available the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines free for most people.
Children 5-17 will be allowed to receive a child’s dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been proven effective in children.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the second shot to be given three weeks to the month after the first dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-shot vaccine. All three vaccines have shown to be highly effective at preventing serious illness as the result of a COVID-19 infection.
LaGrange County continues to remain red, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 25.51%.
Parkview Health, which operates a hospital in LaGrange, reported this past week that 83% of its patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment were not vaccinated. LaGrange County’s vaccination rate remains the state’s lowest, at just 21.4%.
