KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corp. is canceling all after-school activities and will limit visitors to its buildings on recommendation from county health officials to limit large gatherings in the wake of a positive test result for coronavirus from a patient now at Parkview Noble Hospital.
The patient tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus strain circulation globally, on Sunday and has been in quarantine in the intensive care unit at Parkview Noble Hospital.
The patient had reportedly visited the Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic on March 1, where he tested positive for influenza and was treated, and then visited another Fort Wayne clinic on March 5 after not improving.
On Tuesday afternoon. Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff issued community recommendations, including that residents consider avoiding gathering of 20 people or more in an effort to prevent possible further transmission of the virus.
East Noble has decided to act on that recommendation.
“Last evening Dr. Gaff, Noble County Department of Health, shared his recommendation to eliminate gatherings of 20 or more people. He also has shared with school officials that school and work are ‘essential activities and not included in this restriction,” Superintendent Ann Linson wrote in a letter to families sent Wednesday afternoon.
Starting Thursday, East Noble has canceled all evening activities and will restrict visitors during the day to front office only and case-by-case emergencies.
Events that will continue for the foreseeable future include after-school practices and club meetings.
Events that have been canceled include:
• East Noble Middle School Junior National Honor Society induction
• East Noble High School athletic awards banquet
• All pre-K/kindergarten roundup evenings
• Avilla Elementary and Rome City Elementary carnivals
• Wayne Center Elementary Muffins for Mom
• South Side Elementary parent night
• East Noble Middle School honor roll breakfast (students only will be allowed to attend)
“It is our hope that following spring break, school will be in session and return to a normal routine for everyone. I will continue to keep you posted on any new information,” Linson wrote.
For now, Central Noble doesn’t have any plans to limit events, although the superintendent has an update meeting scheduled with Gaff on Thursday to gather more information.
Before the meeting, Central Noble is not limiting visitors and hasn’t canceled any after school activities or sports.
“We’ll wait for guidance from the state and county,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said.
However, the district has stepped up sanitation efforts in the midst of coronavirus, including asking bus drivers to continue their cleaning efforts.
“We increased out sanitation within our custodial staff,” Troy Gaff said.
School officials at West Noble could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
At Lakeland, school and other events are carrying on as normal, Superintendent Eva Merkel said.
Parkview Health offers resources for COVID-19
Parkview Health is offering resources for information, screening and treatment of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). An informational web pages and phone screenings have been set up to help direct patients to appropriate care.
People with symptoms or concerns specific to COVID-19 should use one of these options:
• Visit parkview.com/covid19screening for detailed self-triage information
• Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) for a free phone screening
Both options are available 24/7 and offer prompt guidance while limiting exposure to others. These free, easy-to-use resources provide patients with recommended actions, including whether they should stay home or seek treatment with a provider.
COVID-19 can cause fever, cough and difficulty breathing and spreads through close contact with others. Dr. Joshua Kline, chief medical officer for Parkview Physicians Group, explained that the majority of people with COVID-19 have minor symptoms and do not require medical care or testing.
“Parkview is committed to ensuring patients receive care through the safest and most effective means possible,” Kline said. “The majority of people with suspected COVID-19 can help mitigate the spread of disease by taking advantage of resources available online or over the phone. The good news is most people won’t need treatment or testing. They can isolate and manage symptoms at home.”
Patients with health concerns unrelated to COVID-19 may wish to utilize telehealth resources to reduce to their exposure risk. Parkview Health offers two mobile applications, Parkview MyChart and Parkview OnDemand.
Patients with an existing MyChart account can login and choose “Talk to a Provider” to start a virtual visit. Parkview OnDemand is available to patients anywhere in the United States and takes minutes to set up.
