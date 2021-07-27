Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Brennan J. Dean, 38, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Dean was held without bond.
Jaeden A. Hale Dean, 18, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Dean was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Dean was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelby C. Riedel, 30, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Riedel was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy J. Rigsby, 56, of the 1300 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Rigsby was held without bond.
Ronald L. Stevens, 34, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oilk, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense. Stevens was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew R. Terry, 28, of the 300 block of Leroy Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior convictions for that offense. Terry was held on $2,500 bond.
Leon T. Bontrager, 36, of the 200 block of East Chicago Street, Syracuse, was booked at 9:07 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Anthony M. O’Neal, 39, of the 4900 block of East C.R 600N, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement. O’Neal was held without bond.
Jerad M. Pease, 29, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 2:40 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Isaias S. Santago Jr., 29, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 10:07 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Allen W. Walter Jr., 41, of the 800 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Winford C. Hensley, 43, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 250S, North Judson, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and operating while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Hensley was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles D. Hullinger, 53, of the 400 block of WIllow Creek, Corvallas, Montanta, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Monday on warrant charging failure to appear for court. Hullinger was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer L. Levens, 41, of the 200 block of North First Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. Levens was held on $2,500 bond.
Denzil E. White, 47, of the 00 block of Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. White was held on $5,000 bond.
