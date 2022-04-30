ALBION — She deals with the worst of the worst.
And that brings out the most passionate best in Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Angela Handshoe.
On Friday, Handshoe was honored with the ninth Honorable Michael J. Kramer Child Protection Award during a ceremony in Kramer’s Circuit Court in the Noble County Courthouse.
Handshoe has worked with the KPD for six years and became a detective in December of 2018.
The Noble County Child Protection Team awards the honor “in recognition of someone within the community who has acted in service to project those children who are in need and to those who provided hope and safety,” according to the organization.
Handshoe, who currently serves on the Sexual Assault Response and the Child Protection teams in Noble County, was nominated for the award by Kendallville Patrolwoman Sidney Shartzer.
Shartzer’s nomination letter said Handshoe “has worked diligently and sometimes even aggressively, to ensure the best outcomes for all the children she encounters... Angie has a heart of a servant and goes above and beyond for our children. I am an East Noble school resource officer and Angie is always willing to assist me with our students in whatever capacity needed.”
“I’m absolutely honored,” Handshoe said. “I wouldn’t be here without God.”
And if Handshoe wasn’t here, child victims in Noble County would be without one of their staunchest allies, a detective who goes above and beyond to help stop the cycle of child abuse and sexual assaults on children.
Getting a guilty verdict doesn’t just separate the victim from the abuser physically, it also serves as affirmation that what happened to the child is not normal. Too many children grow up being abused and when they become parents, they abuse their own children.
Breaking that cycle is what the Kramer award is about, the judge said.
“I truly am passionate about these kids,” Handshoe said. “You see the emotional toll that it takes on these children. I want to make sure they get justice.”
“Angie has proven her commitment to being an advocate for children,” Shartzer’s nomination letter also read. “In an interview conducted after her appointment (as detective, Angie stated, ‘You are the voice for the victims.’ Her actions speak volumes and prove she is woman of her word. She isn’t afraid to step on a few toes in order to do what’s best for the child. She isn’t shy of painting the big picture when some of us fail to see it.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said he appreciates Handshoe’s willingness to go the extra mile.
“She is extraordinarily dedicated,” Mowery said. “Her passion and her drive and really remarkable.”
“It’s an honor to work beside Angie,” Ashleigh Schalinske, the victim’s advocate in Mowery’s office, said. “She’s definitely passionate about her job. We are definitely lucky to have her in Noble County.”
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters was a detective for years before becoming chief. He knows first-hand the emotional toll is takes to do the job, to see the harm done to children case after case, year after year, an emotional toll that is so much heavier when you care so very much.
“It says a lot about her character,” Waters said. “She truly cares. Working these cases is a noble thing to do.”
Handshoe deflected credit onto those she works with.
“It’s not just me,” she said. “It takes a team — a supportive chief. Our whole department… if I ask any officer to assist me they wouldn’t hesitate. When you have that kind of support it makes it easier.”
