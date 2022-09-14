LIGONIER — The West Noble school board stalled the approval on raises for district principals, assistant principals and directors for a second time at Monday night’s meeting. The second delay came as a surprise to the audience.
Board member Joe Saggars moved to table administrators’ pay increases until the Sept. 27 meeting for, in his words, “further discussion.” John Schwartz seconded, and the motion carried 5-0 with Travis Stohlman opposed. David Peterson was absent.
Ironically, it was Stohlman who made the motion to table the raises the first time, at the Aug. 22 meeting. Board members said they wanted more time for discussion at that time, too.
Other pay increases had made no waves. Teachers already had a 3% to 5% built into their two-year contract, now in its second year. Classified staff received a 3% boost at the Aug. 8 meeting, with an increase to $16 per hour for custodians to make the job more attractive to new hires.
In her reports, financial director Barbara Fought said the Education and Operation funds are healthy. She said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has said the district’s assessed evaluation will increase by 16.53% for the 2023 budget, which helps to lower the tax rate slightly. The district has also paid off some debt service.
In response to a question, Fought said DLGF can make adjustments to the assessed evaluation through Dec. 31, but those adjustments are usually minor.
The required public hearing for the 2023 budget will be held at the Sept. 27 meeting. The budget’s Form 3 will be published shortly after the hearing. The public will be able to view the budget on the district’s website.
Fought also said the extracurricular activities reports for all four buildings go to state officials in a certain format. In case of an audit, the state will ask the school district to supply documents to support the figures in the report.
Fought said reports for the high school and middle school are more substantial because both take in more cash for extracurricular events than the elementary and primary schools.
In other business, the board tabled one item, identified as Item D in the classified hires of the personnel agenda, to consider at a future meeting. Peterson had requested the delay in advance of his absence.
The board approved the remaining personnel changes:
Leaves: Andrew Yates, high school teacher, Nov. 21 to Jan. 9, 2023; and Abby Murchland, middle school food service, effective Sept. 9.
Classified: Jennifer Jacobs, middle school food service, $13 per hour for 172 days, effective Aug. 29; and Elias Herrera, high school custodian, $16 per hour, 6 hours per day for three days per week, 260 days, effective Sept. 12.
Service Agreements: Bettina Anderson, middle school yearbook advisor, $1,130; John Marano, high school tutor, $32.50 per hour; Angela Contreras, high school junior class sponsor (concessions), $1,529; Garrett Roehling, high school freshmen basketball coach, $2,416; Gary Goshert, high school volunteer boys basketball coach,; Jeff Burns, high school girls varsity basketball coach, $6,601; Tom Marsh, high school head wrestling coach, $3,059; and Wes Weimer, high school assistant wrestling coach, $1,773.
The board adjourned into executive session after the 20-minute public meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.