KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Township Republicans will gather on June 30 to fill a vacancy on the township advisory board, replacing one member who is moving out of the area.
Noble County Republicans will be meeting to replace Wayne Township Advisory Board member Jack Frederick, who is moving out of the township and therefore no longer eligible to hold his seat.
Frederick is a former Noble County Council member representing the Kendallville area and has been a township board member since 2011.
Frederick also previously served as precinct chairman of Precinct No. 21 for 51 years.
Republicans will caucus June 30 at 7 p.m. in Room A at the Kendallville Public Library branch, 221 S. Park Ave.
Any Republican that lives in Wayne Township and may be interested in this position is required to notify GOP Chairwoman Shelly Williams no later 72 hours prior to the caucus.
One candidate has already entered the caucus race, David Vanderkaay, will is currently on track to be elected to the board for a full four-year term starting in 2023.
Vanderkaay was selected as one of three nominees for the Wayne Township board in the May primary — winning a pick-three race out of four candidates for the GOP nod for that office.
No Democrats have been slated in the township race, and if none are put on the ballot for fall, Vanderkaay would win unopposed and join incumbents Roger Longyear and Heidi Speelman on the township board in 2023.
“It makes sense that he would want to submit his name and simply take this office early due to the early vacancy,” Williams said in an email announcing the caucus, but added, “We of course will entertain all candidates wishing to put in their name.”
Eight precinct committeemen will vote in the caucus representing county precincts 15-22. Those representatives are: Jeanne Pankop, S. Michael Carroll, Jim Dazey, Zack Smith, Kim Clouse, Randy Handshoe, Lance Waters and Chris Smith.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Williams at 242-0351.
