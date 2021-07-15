LIGONIER — A local resident brought up the issue of a loud, humming noise coming from the Star of the West Milling Co. building during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Mark Stout, resident of Ligonier who has lived about three blocks from the mill for more than three decades, spoke to council members about how recently the loud noise has affected his daily life, and asked what the city plans to do to address it.
He told council members that he hears the noise constantly and he can’t do things like watch television or sleep peacefully without it being a disturbance.
“Hearing the constant noise has drove my blood pressure up and I can’t go anywhere in my house where there’s silence,” Stout said at the meeting.
He asked the council to do something about it immediately and that he knows many of his neighbors who are also being affected by it.
“This issue has become progressively worse over the past three to four years,” he said. “I plan on continuing to come to these meetings to know what you guys will do to solve this,” he said.
Members of the council responded to Stout’s complaints saying they are looking at the issue and will try to address it as soon as they can.
Council President Ken Schuman, a former employee of Star of the West, said during the meeting he wasn’t aware of this issue.
He’s lived in his current home for 35 years and doesn’t want the noise from the mill to persuade him to move. Stout argues his hearing has started to become impacted by the noise, making it more difficult for him to hear in result of it.
Phone calls placed to Star of the West for comment on Tuesday and Wednesday were not returned as of press time.
