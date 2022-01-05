It’s a new year, which means that election season is already getting underway.
Candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections opens today, which means Republicans and Democrats who want to seek office this year will need to officially enter their names into the race.
This year’s races include one of Indiana’s U.S. Senate seats, currently held by Republican Sen. Todd Young, as well as the U.S. and state representative seats that are up every two years and a number of county-level offices.
Filing will remain open through the end of the day Friday, Feb. 4, at which point the slate of candidates will be set for the spring election.
The 2022 general election ballot in November will also include some state officeholders and school board races, but those don’t appear on primary ballot because state parties select their own nominees, while school board races are non-partisan and therefore don’t file in the R vs. D primary.
This year’s primary will take place on May 3.
At the federal level, one of Indiana’s six-year Senate terms is up this year, with Young completing his first term as the state’s senior senator.
Young is the incumbent in the race but it’s unclear whether he will be challenged by other Republicans in the primary, as some on the party’s farther right wing have expressed displeasure with Young over the last six years.
On the Democratic side, outspoken Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is leading the state’s liberal candidates, although others might also seek the party nomination this spring.
In the House, Rep. Jim Banks will be up for re-election again as every two years in northeast Indiana’s strongly Republican 3rd District. Banks, who was primaried in 2020, is not expected to face a challenge this spring but candidates may yet arise.
Democrats are marshaling to challenge Banks in the district, which didn’t change much during the state’s redistricting process in 2020 and has leaned about 70/30 in favor of the Republican in recent elections.
At the state level, state representatives will be up again, same as every two years, meaning local Republican Reps. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn will all be up for vote.
While Abbott and Zent continue to represent most of Noble and LaGrange counties, redistricting has shifted Smaltz into Noble County for the next 10 years with his district now covering Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County, meaning Kendallville and Avilla have both been ceded into Smaltz’s territory.
Zent now represents all of LaGrange County, while Abbott serves the remainder of Noble County as well as area in Noble’s western and southern neigbors.
There is no Indiana senate race this session, with State Sen. Sue Glick’s term still in process.
At the county level, non-presidential years bring most of the county’s elected officeholders up for vote, led by races for sheriff and prosecutor but also including auditor, recorder, assessor, District 1 commissioner and Noble County Council members in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4. This year voters will also elect the Noble Circuit Court Judge for a new six-year term.
Also at the local level, 2022 will include all of the county’s township trustee and township board races, as well as a few non-odd-year municipal races including two Albion Town Council seats and one seat each on town boards in Avilla, Cromwell and Wolcottville.
In LaGrange County, local offices up for election include prosecutor, auditor, sheriff, surveyor, assessor, District 1 commissioner, LaGrange County Council district 2, 3 and 4, township trustees and township board members, Shipshewana Town Council district 1 and 2, Topeka Town Council at-large and the Wolcottville Town Council District 2 seat shared between LaGrange and Noble counties.
Neither judge position in LaGrange County is up for vote this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.