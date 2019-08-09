FORT WAYNE — Jamey Walker, director of nursing and clinical informatics at Lutheran Life Villages’ The Village at Kendallville, was recently selected as recipient of the 2019 Joan Ann McHugh Award.
Sponsored by LeadingAge, the McHugh Award recognizes the achievements of aspiring nurse leaders working in the field of long-term services and supports. LeadingAge is a nationwide, 6,000-member association of not-for-profit, senior services providers and partners.
The award will be presented at the LeadingAge annual meeting in San Diego in October. Walker will also receive a $1,000 stipend for professional development, which she says she’ll use to earn certification in gerontological nursing.
Walker is a graduate of Purdue University Calumet with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, She joined Lutheran Life Villages in 2015. As director of nursing at The Village at Kendallville, a 99-bed skilled nursing care and rehabilitation community, Walker has raised the nursing staff’s job satisfaction, significantly reduced employee turnover, and helped implement innovative training initiatives, including the Memory Care neighborhood’s new “Positive Approach to Care” program.
The McHugh Award was established in memory of Joan Anne McHugh. During her career as a registered nurse, nurse manager, and nursing consultant, McHugh earned a well-deserved reputation for compassion, knowledge, and professionalism, and made a lasting impact on the geriatric health care profession. She died in 2003 at age 47.
The McHugh Award recognizes aspiring nurse leaders who provide excellent clinical care to their residents while demonstrating leadership in long-term services-and-supports nursing and a commitment to the profession. The McHugh Long-Term Care Nursing Academy first presented the McHugh Award in 2006. The LeadingAge Center for Applied Research established the academy in 2005 to support quality nurse managers in long-term-care settings.
Lutheran Life Villages is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization providing high-quality living options and care to older adults in northeast Indiana since 1931. It currently operates three communities in the Fort Wayne area: The Village at Anthony Boulevard, The Village at Kendallville and The Village at Pine Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.