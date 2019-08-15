Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Eric D. Estrada, 21, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug/lookalike substance with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Estrada was held on $4,500 bond.
Leahann Forney, 45, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Forney was held on $3,500 bond.
Rodney A. Owens Jr., 29, of the 11900 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jackie Shepherd Jr., 36, of the 400 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Shepherd was held without bond.
Tyler J. Skinner, 25, of the 100 block of South Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Skinner was held on $3,500 bond.
Glenda R. Taylor, 33, of the 9600 block of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Monday on a body attachment warrant. Taylor was held on $1,604.63 bond.
Candice M. Benson, 55, of the 3500 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was booked at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Elliott J. Collins Jr., 55, of the 5600 block of West C.R. 800N, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. Collins was held without bond.
Kathy S. Collins, 57, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held on $4,500 bond.
Lonnie J. Gibson Jr., 30, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Jarvis L. Joiner, 43, of the 600 block of West Lusher, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Joiner was held on $4,500 bond.
Tyler A. Mobley, 28, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Mobley was held on $3,500 bond.
Linda J. Stacy, 27, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stacy was held on $4,500 bond.
Caskey L. Zawadzke, 23, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zawadzke was held without bond.
