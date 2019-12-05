LAGRANGE — This time of year, it seems Santa’s helpers are getting around northeast Indiana in a large white refrigerated box truck with a Miller Poultry sign on each door.
Tuesday morning, the Miller truck stopped by the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County and dropped off 180 cases of frozen, packaged chicken breasts and about 1,600 pounds of Miller chicken sausage.
“This is going to feed a lot of people,” said Richard Yoder, president of the Clothes and Food Basket.
Miller Poultry has been making this annual holiday contribution to the Clothes and Food Basket for about 15 straight years now. The company also makes similar donations to other food pantries across northeast Indiana. Miller trucks have already dropped off donations at a Fremont food pantry and will be delivering similar gifts to food pantries in Kendallville, Albion, Ligonier, and Rome City next week.
This year’s donation will not only feed LaGrange County families in need throughout the holiday season but keep on feeding them well into the new year.
Galen Miller, the owner of Miller Poultry, has been a steadfast supporter of the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County. Several years ago, Miller made a large cash contribution to the Clothes and Food Basket’s building fund, helping it raise the money it needed to build the new state of the art facility the local not for profit now on Railroad Street in LaGrange. In appreciation for Miller’s continued support, Yoder presented Kevin Diehl, Miller Poultry vice president of plant operations a special plaque honoring the company.
“We will always have a special place in our hearts for you,” Yoder said as he handed the plaque to Diehl.
Diehl said his company always looks forward to making these donations to area food banks this time of year.
“We make these donations about every time this year. We donate about 150,000 pounds of food that goes to facilities in lower Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio,” he said.
Diehl said the products the company gives to food banks are top of the line products, specially made to be donated.
“This is not distressed products,” he said. “We don’t have to do this, but the Miller family is very generous and likes to give back in the communities we do business in, and this is one way we can do that.”
Diehl said several area food banks have told Miller representatives that they depend on the annual donation the poultry company makes to ensure they can feed local families in need.
“We’re just very thankful we’re successful and can donate to people that need this,” he added.
Miller Poultry has become one of the area’s most successful businesses. It employees about 850 people at its Orland processing plant, and has about 950 employees company-wide, Diehl said. Once a regional company, Miller Poultry now sells its chicken in stores that stretch from the east coast of the United States to the Rockies, and from the Canadian border to Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.