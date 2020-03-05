KENDALLVILE — Noble County Republican’s chair has two goals for her time overseeing the local right-wing political party.
“Win elections and build our volunteer and support base,” Shelly Williams said.
Williams was chosen recently to serve as chairwoman, taking over in place of Seth Tipton, the former chair, who resigned.
Previous success and future growth of the Republican party in Noble County is something Williams expects to hit hard under her direction.
Her philosophy of leadership through service has carried with her throughout her time in politics, from back when she stuffed envelopes and knocked on doors in her 20s as a member of Noble County Young Republicans.
But, as with everyone, politics has always been a part of Williams’ life. However, the choice of being a Republican is completely her own.
Growing up in LaGrange, Williams’ dad was part of the LaGrange County Democrats. Her own views started to change once she went to college and went to church.
Now, Williams said protecting “family values” resonates with her even more than it did then, as she sees her three daughters become young women.
Even so, her father hasn’t budged on his political spectrum.
“My dad, he moved to Florida, he still calls back to his friends here in Noble County to make sure they outvote me, to balance out my Republican vote,” Williams joked.
But with her daughters about to fly the coop — literally as the Williams family is a family of recreational pilots, the two youngest heading to college and the oldest serving in the Navy — Williams now has time to dedicate herself more fully to the county party.
As a mom of three girls and a prior teacher, Williams knows something about engaging young people in politics. And as the former Noble County Republican Women’s Club president, she knows how to reach out to fellow women, too.
Those two demographics are people Noble County Republicans are looking to for rounding out their base of support for candidates, Williams said.
Already, though, the Noble County Republican Women’s Club has been strong for the last couple of years, supported by a lot of GOP women currently elected to city, town and county positions.
“I think our Women’s Club is doing outstanding. It’s a large club. It’s an active club. And there are only six (women’s clubs) in the state that got an achievement award on the things that they’re doing,” Williams said.
And though she’s seeking involvement from others, and community engagement has expanded just since she’s been chairwoman, Williams said she’s determined to work to maintain the Republican support here.
“We’re in a really good Republican town, a really good Republican county. And it’s easy to win, but it’s also easy to get lazy,” Williams said. “So I don’t take anything for granted. We work for what we earn.”
And with ego not a part of her leadership style, Williams said she’s focused on the goals of the party.
“My main thing is, as I’ve always said, it’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit for it,” she said. “It’s not about the role. It’s about the goals. And the goal for me is building that base and winning elections. And I really want to do that by creating unity within the party.”
