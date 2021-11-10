Three booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Marion E. Beezley, 41, of the 9800 block of East Starry Eyed Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Beezley was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Nelson was held without bond.
Lemuel Torres, 34, of the 100 block of West Orange Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
