Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Marcos Marquez, 19, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia and driving while never licensed. Marquez posted bond and was released Friday.
Steven Gose, 51, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear for court relating to original charges of criminal confinement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Ryan Childers, 33, of the 0 block of Eastwater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of non-support of aa dependent.
Kevin Marden, 42, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Jarred Leggert, 28, of the 100 block of North Albany Street, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
George Gayle, 35, of the 800 block of Summer Avenue, Mishawaka, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Marc Aukstikalnis, 37, of the 8400 block of Ping Island, Crown Point, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Hunter Yoder, 18, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 325E, Howe, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Braley Shepherd, 18, of the 200 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Robyn Funk, 50, of the 100 block of Maple Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Funk posted bond and was released Friday.
Michael Temples, 48, of the 70100 block of Polley Drive, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of resisting law enforcement.
Frank Daddo, 44, of Gary, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Brad Close, 46, of the 5500 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Close posted bond and was released Sunday.
Ryan Feller, 44, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 080S, Wolcottville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Roberto Alvez, 40, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of money laundering.
Leoncio Marquez, 41, of the 27600 block of South Dilworth Road, Harlinger, Texas, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Jesus Alcantar, 20, of the 100 block of South Prospect Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of marijuana. Alcantar posted bond and was released Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.